When the king calls for the knight

Twelve years of captaincy in the bag and proudly flaunting the yellow jersey, allrounder Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to nine finals and brought home the cup four times. To many, he will forever stay the face of the brand, the heart of the team. Now, it is time for the king to step down, it seems, for he leaves the throne to fellow CSK member Ravindra Jadeja. With a bar set high, is Jadeja up to the task? What say the loyal fans?

V Adhithya, MBA student

This feels akin to a king vacating his throne to join the ranks. But a king is always king even without the title. Dhoni captaining CSK was the one constant in IPL amid changes every season. It will be hard to not see him coming out onto the field for the toss on March 26. However, like MS always says, at the end of the day, it’s just a game. He came, he saw, he conquered, he has not left, yet, but until that final day comes, us fans will cherish all that he is going to give us.

Arvind Iyer, filmmaker

After the first round exit two years ago, Dhoni promised that the team will come back strong. And it did. His job now would be to mentor someone like Jadeja and ensure a bright future of the team. With Faf du Plessis moving to RCB and other youngsters still fresh, Jadeja is perfect for the role. He has grown up in CSK, under MSD. Someone like Jadeja, with an equally strong fan base, will always be compared to Dhoni but he will bloom into his own. He has a good five-odd years of cricket left in him, which will be great for the team. Dhoni has stepped down from tests and ODIs on his own terms and he’s done the same here. But he will always be CSK’s captain, no matter what.

Adhithya Rokhith, digital marketing manager

I have held onto the vestiges of my childhood as long as I could but with MS Dhoni surrendering his captaincy, my childhood truly feels like a thing of the past. We often use the expression ‘the end of an era’ loosely but this is truly the end of an era for all us loyal, long-standing fans with whom he forged an intimate relationship, one that few others have managed. It will definitely be a different experience for me to see Ravindra Jadeja’s close-ups on the big screen — a space MS Dhoni had dominated for the last decade. Dhoni, you will be missed as captain but you will forever be remembered as one of the best.

V Sidharthan, content writer

It feels like a part of my childhood is over. MS Dhoni as captain of CSK is a constant, and I never, for once, imagined it differently. Even though we knew he’d relinquish captaincy soon, this will take time to sink in. Once again, this decision shows what a great leader he is. He will always be my favourite captain! As long as MS is on the field, Jadeja would have someone to go to when there is a situation. I hope he grows on the job and maintains the team culture that has helped players thrive while playing for Chennai Super Kings. These are huge shoes to fill and I sincerely hope he does well.

R Ashwin, company secretary

This is a good move. Dhoni did the same thing when he was playing for India. He did not randomly quit captaincy. He was there to mentor the next captain and the transition went on smoothly. Usually with other teams, where the senior players leave without proper transition, teams suffer. Dhoni staying back and grooming the next captain is a big support for Jadeja. On the other hand, the captaincy could have been handed to a youngster like Ruturaj to show that we are investing in him for the long haul.

Shivani Ramakrishnan, content writer

As a CSK fan, seeing Dhoni on the field has always been an experience. As a captain, Dhoni has scripted spectacular victories. At the same time, we’ve also seen Jadeja rise through the ranks. During IPL 2021, Jadeja was a treat to watch and won the hearts of CSK fans. This is a huge blow for the team, given Dhoni’s knack for strategising. However, this is also an opportunity for Jadeja to prove himself. Having established himself as a valuable player for CSK, the captaincy could be the spark that ushers in a new era for CSK.

R Lakshmi, homemaker

This is shocking news. I think the team is losing its strength. To be honest, I really don’t think Jadeja is ready or responsible enough to captain a team like CSK. Dhoni was always calm and everyone listened to him. Jadeja is a good player, but doesn’t have that leadership experience. But I think Dhoni will help him. I’m sure there are plenty of people, like me, for whom CSK is Dhoni. That’s the sentiment. Hence it’s difficult to digest someone like Jadeja as the captain.

