STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Eco way forward: Chennai Corp to paint city green under Singara Chennai 2.0

City residents may soon wake up to greener streets, thanks to the city corporation’s latest initiative of greening 10 streets in each zone every fortnight, according to senior corporation officials.

Published: 27th March 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Plants grown near Koyambedu Road 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents may soon wake up to greener streets, thanks to the city corporation’s latest initiative of greening 10 streets in each zone every fortnight, according to senior corporation officials.“Zonal officials have been asked to identify and green 10 streets of the city every fortnight in their respective zones. We have plans to plant croutons and trees in centre medians not only on arterial roads but wherever there is space,” a senior corporation official told TNIE. “Residents should feel proud of the city. We believe that green spaces will help develop a sense of pride.” 

For the project, that is to be taken up under ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’, the civic body will use inert soil, a byproduct from the biomining plant in Perungudi, as a growing medium and plants from the corporation’s in-house nursery. “We are looking to tie-up with private players too as part of their CSR initiatives, for the project,” said a corporation official. When private organisations contribute, they will be able to advertise their firms in the name boards that the corporation will put up. One-third of the space on the name board will be allocated for them.

“For now, we will take up this work in centre medians wherever space is available. In future, in the medians that are to be constructed, we will ensure that there is space for greenery and not just walls,” the official said.The Chennai city corporation has been greening centre medians across the city. Eight private organisations have contributed around Rs 49.01 lakh for median maintenance and greening.

Under the Koyambedu flyover, the city corporation had recently taken up greening work at a cost of Rs 82 lakh. The city corporation has also teamed up with the Highways Department to grow plants in stretches including the Jawaharlal Nehru 100-Feet Road and opposite to Veerangal Odai in Velachery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Singara Chennai 2.0
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp