Eco way forward: Chennai Corp to paint city green under Singara Chennai 2.0

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents may soon wake up to greener streets, thanks to the city corporation’s latest initiative of greening 10 streets in each zone every fortnight, according to senior corporation officials.“Zonal officials have been asked to identify and green 10 streets of the city every fortnight in their respective zones. We have plans to plant croutons and trees in centre medians not only on arterial roads but wherever there is space,” a senior corporation official told TNIE. “Residents should feel proud of the city. We believe that green spaces will help develop a sense of pride.”

For the project, that is to be taken up under ‘Singara Chennai 2.0’, the civic body will use inert soil, a byproduct from the biomining plant in Perungudi, as a growing medium and plants from the corporation’s in-house nursery. “We are looking to tie-up with private players too as part of their CSR initiatives, for the project,” said a corporation official. When private organisations contribute, they will be able to advertise their firms in the name boards that the corporation will put up. One-third of the space on the name board will be allocated for them.

“For now, we will take up this work in centre medians wherever space is available. In future, in the medians that are to be constructed, we will ensure that there is space for greenery and not just walls,” the official said.The Chennai city corporation has been greening centre medians across the city. Eight private organisations have contributed around Rs 49.01 lakh for median maintenance and greening.

Under the Koyambedu flyover, the city corporation had recently taken up greening work at a cost of Rs 82 lakh. The city corporation has also teamed up with the Highways Department to grow plants in stretches including the Jawaharlal Nehru 100-Feet Road and opposite to Veerangal Odai in Velachery.