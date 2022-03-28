App to make entry to TNOU courses easier

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, one can enroll in the programmes offered by the Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) through a mobile application. With the pandemic having given a shot in the arm for learning apps, TNOU has decided to create an end-to-end integrated learning management system with a mobile app to give a one-stop solution for students.

Right from taking admission to the courses to getting access to study materials, the app — which is now being designed — will bring all of the university’s services under one umbrella. “We are working on a priority basis on the project, and have plans to launch the app by April/May,” said Vice-Chancellor K Parthasarathy. The app has been conceptualised to make the university’s programmes more accessible, especially to rural students.

Officials of the university highlighted that the pandemic has pushed the demand for distance education and the university has reported a record number of enrolments in the 2021-22 academic year. The university has enrolled 17,273 students in the academic year, which is even higher than its pre-Covid admission figures.

While the enrolment number stood at 14,982 in the 2020-21 academic year, the figure was 13,684 in 2019-2020. Officials added that the launch of new courses, a revamped syllabus, and better awareness about the university’s programmes have also helped attract a good number of students.

Though the varsity had started online admissions in 2018, officials feel the app will further enhance its reach, especially among female students. “In 2021-22, at least 2,003 female students have taken admission in master degree courses against 1,459 male students. This shows that girls -- mostly from rural areas -- who were not able to pursue higher education will opt for our programmes if we make them more accessible,” Parthasarathy said. TNOU currently offers 155 undergraduate and post-graduate courses.

TANCET exams on may 14 and 15

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for admission to MCA, MBA, ME/M.Tech and other postgraduate courses at Anna University and its affiliated colleges for this academic year will be held on May 14 and 15. The registration for the exams begins on March 30 and ends on April 18. Candidates can apply online by logging onto the university’s website: https://tancet.annauniv.edu. Hall tickets will be issued by May 2. While the test for admission to MCA and MBA will be held on May 14, for ME, M.Tech, M.Arch and M.Plan, it is scheduled on May 15. ENS