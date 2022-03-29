STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New solutions for old problems

Senior citizens at Udhavi, Sabita’s voluntary social service organisation

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: How does one cope with loneliness in the sunset years? What can be done when confronted with a medical or financial emergency? How to bridge the generation gap with grandchildren? How to nurture a passion in the second innings? What are the do’s and don’ts of exploring the world? Senior citizens perpetually grapple with inevitable cold truths and concerns that come along with old age; one that years of lived experience or accumulated wisdom do not necessarily prepare them for.

Better late than never
A handy guide with friendly solutions is A Handbook for Silvers penned by the multi-faceted Sabita Radhakrishna. The 84-page book, with its easy-to-read font, is a crisp and comprehensible read for the elderly working towards bettering their lives against all odds. It reaffirms to the reader that ageing is a normal occurrence, instills confidence and offers a positive approach towards life. 

The book is a culmination of Sabita’s interactions with elders as part of Udhavi, a city-based voluntary social service organisation, founded by her. “I’ve been around and grown up with older people all my life. My father was a doctor and a portion of his clinic was reserved for the elderly. He acquainted me with all the maladies of old age and clinical details. The book is a reflection of that and my field experiences of people through Udhavi,” says Sabita. 

Peppered with useful suggestions, the book touches upon topics such as planning a safe holiday, connecting with family and friends, emergency measures, designing an elder-friendly home to prevent accidents and falls, life post the pandemic, and keeping a tab on overall health. “I’ve not offered any medical intervention. There are little pointers factored in for dealing with emergencies, eating right and exercising to improve the quality of life, and socialising and nurturing talents and hobbies. People have been reaching out to me saying it’s extremely helpful. We’re trying to come out with a Tamil translation to reach a large audience,” she assures. 

A humble attempt
Besides 30 of Udhavi’s beneficiaries, the books have been sold to over 8,000 people. The funds from the sale will be directed towards charity, stresses Sabita. “Some are buying and gifting it to their extended family members. The official launch has been postponed because of the lockdown but it will happen shortly. I’m open to bouncing off ideas. I’ve been contemplating adding more topics such as depression post the pandemic and more. There are also plans of having a youth wing at Udhavi to attend to elders who come from underprivileged backgrounds,” she notes. 

Elders must have this book by their bedside for everyday referral, emphasises Sabita. “I live by myself. Udhavi has been my family for many years. We need to step up for ourselves to live life to the fullest instead of remaining cooped up inside the home. And, with the pandemic, it’s high time we gave it a thought,” she suggests. While the book mainly targets the older generation; it also educates the younger generation to handle the elderly with more care and compassion.  

Priced at Rs 150, order the book from Amazon, Notion Press.com or Old is Gold Stores

