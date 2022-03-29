STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Third edition of Kannagi Nagar art district project begins

The city corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has been  carrying out the project along with St+Art India and Asian Paints since 2020.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

A public art district at Kannagi Nagar Slum Board Tenements | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third edition of the Kannagi Nagar art district project in Sholinganallur was inaugurated on Monday. As part of it, walls of the tenements in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar will be painted with beautiful art to provide an appealing look.

The city corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has been  carrying out the project along with St+Art India and Asian Paints since 2020. Mayor R Priya has released the map of the tenements which would be painted this year.

In order to retell the story of Kannagi Nagar, one of the biggest resettlement sites in the city with 23,700 households and regenerate its landscape, the theme of the art district is ‘People and Environment’. Six contemporary artists will contribute to establishing and expanding the art district in the ongoing project between March and April 2022. A special project in collaboration with Goethe Institute will also be carried out, said a press release.

Talking about the project, Priya on Monday said its aim was to develop the surroundings of the resettlement sites on par with important areas of the city. “Steps will be taken to extend the project to other TNUHDB tenements. In the first two years, 15 blocks of Kannagi Nagar were painted by artists from various parts of the world and India,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannagi Nagar art district
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp