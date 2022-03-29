Third edition of Kannagi Nagar art district project begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The third edition of the Kannagi Nagar art district project in Sholinganallur was inaugurated on Monday. As part of it, walls of the tenements in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar will be painted with beautiful art to provide an appealing look.

The city corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) has been carrying out the project along with St+Art India and Asian Paints since 2020. Mayor R Priya has released the map of the tenements which would be painted this year.

In order to retell the story of Kannagi Nagar, one of the biggest resettlement sites in the city with 23,700 households and regenerate its landscape, the theme of the art district is ‘People and Environment’. Six contemporary artists will contribute to establishing and expanding the art district in the ongoing project between March and April 2022. A special project in collaboration with Goethe Institute will also be carried out, said a press release.

Talking about the project, Priya on Monday said its aim was to develop the surroundings of the resettlement sites on par with important areas of the city. “Steps will be taken to extend the project to other TNUHDB tenements. In the first two years, 15 blocks of Kannagi Nagar were painted by artists from various parts of the world and India,” she said.