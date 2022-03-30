A sound-less sleep for sound health

Manasa R By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When sleeping, Krishnan would alternate between snoring loudly and not releasing any sound through his nose and mouth, which made it perplexing to know if he was breathing or not. “My family members used to tap me in fear. I would jump and wake up, then I would go back to sleep and start snoring again. This cycle was frequent,” explained the 39-year-old. After opting for a sleep study, it revealed sleep apnea, of the obstructive kind.

Sleep apnea happens when you stop breathing for 10 or more seconds for over five times during an hour of night-time sleep, explained Dr A Suresh, interventional pulmonologist, Rela Hospital. If these ‘apneic events’ occur 15 to 29.9 times an hour, it is considered moderate, and severe when it’s 30 or more times.

Perils of ignoring obstruction

For those with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the muscles at the back of the throat can sometimes relax too much, which indicates there is some obstruction in the airway. “This obstruction leads to a temporary restriction or blocked airflow as one sleeps, causing poor air entry and oxygen supply to the lungs. Making sounds like snoring and choking and gasping, as well as waking with jerks or startles are all signs. These disturbances adversely reduce the deep sleep period which is what a person needs in order to wake up fresh in the morning,” shared Dr Suresh. Muscles in the neck and throat region can weaken due to age, obesity, and other factors.

Specialists said a detailed sleep study (which examines brain waves, oxygen level, heart rate, breathing, eye and leg movements) is required to determine the severity and the kind of apnea.

Treat it right

To aid normal breathing during sleep, a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine which generally delivers single pressure, or a BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure), are used to give air pressure to keep the airways open, said Dr Suresh. Several patients, however, admitted to finding it cumbersome and often feel shame. Continuing treatment with persistence is vital though, stressed Paras, psychologist, “Getting the right kind of mask was a challenge for me. I can’t make impromptu plans to someone’s house because I have to travel with my machine.” Modifying sleeping habits too takes dedication but is necessary, said Kamna, who advocates switching to sleeping on your sides, and not on your chest or stomach to avoid lung compression.

Seeking support

Elaborating on how family members can support them, Paras said, “I was never made to feel conscious about the mask. I hope family members don’t dismiss apnea as just snoring, discourage their loved ones from using a CPAP because it looks odd.”

As OSA can recur if treatment methods aren’t followed diligently, managing one’s lifestyle habits, do not just alleviate the symptoms but can be potentially life-changing. Krishnan detailed that quitting smoking and alcohol consumption reduced the severity of his condition. Krishnan detailed that quitting smoking and alcohol consumption reduced the severity of his condition. “By reducing and maintaining my weight regularly and eating lighter meals, I have improved my quality of sleep and life to a great deal,” he added.

Additionally, Dr Sanjeev Mohanty, head - Institute of ENT, Head & Neck Surgery, MGM Healthcare suggested taking stairs, sleeping with a slightly-elevated head position, and keeping bowls of water in air-conditioned rooms. Modifying sleeping habits too takes dedication but is necessary, said Kamna, who advocates switching to sleeping on your sides, and not on your chest or stomach to avoid lung compression.

Doctors and patients revealed a need for more multidisciplinary sleep clinics with ENT surgeons, pulmonologists, neurologists, cardiologists, nutritionists, sleep psychiatrists and therapists. Sleep clinics can also explain do’s and don’ts of sleep quantity and quality, stress relief, diet modification, and exercise pointers to adjust sleep patterns and habits, suggested specialists.