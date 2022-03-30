STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After boy’s death, TN education dept reminds schools of SOPs

The School Education Department on Tuesday sent a detailed notice to all schools in Tamil Nadu regarding standard operating procedures.

Published: 30th March 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The private school where the Class 2 boy died after a school bus ran over him on Monday in Chennai | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Tuesday sent a detailed notice to all schools in Tamil Nadu regarding standard operating procedures. This comes after the death of an eight-year-old boy who was run over by a school bus.

“Vehicles must be regularly maintained, inspected and refurbished, if necessary. Only drivers with appropriate qualifications should be appointed. Most importantly, when the school students register for a bus, an attender must ensure they are safely dropped off at home/school. The school principal must ensure the safety precautions,” said the school education department notice.

The notice further added, “The name of the school must be clearly mentioned on the school bus. Also, the permission of a private bus is only valid for five years. The driver will have to maintain a log book on the repairs and operations of the bus.” The buses must also ideally be fitted with a speed governor to ensure student safety.

The boy, VJ Theeksheth of Elango Nagar in Virugambakkam, was a class 2 student at a private school in AlwarThirunagar in Valasaravakkam. His parents—Vetrivel and Jenifer–are employees of a private company in Chennai, said police.  He had been killed inside the school campus after the bus that usually drops him off ran him over, while reversing.

Jenifer, the mother of Theeksheth, received her son’s body after 6 hours of protest on Monday. After the priest refused to perform last rites on Tuesday, she raised slogans with the Church on Tuesday. Finally, according to the police, the body of Theekseth was buried on Tuesday evening.

The School Education department sent a notice to the school authorities with six questions to be answered within 24 hours. This includes: why the school did not appoint a staff member to look after the operation and why did the school appoint a 64-year-old man as driver. However, while sources say the school had replied to these queries, there has been no update from the authorities despite repeated attempts by TNIE.
 

