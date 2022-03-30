STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Annamalai varsity open and distance learning courses are invalid: UGC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday issued a notice asking students not to register for Annamalai University’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses. The varsity’s ODL courses have not been approved by the UGC.

“The ODL programmes offered by the Annamalai University without prior approval of UGC are invalid. The university is solely responsible for the career consequences, if any, arising out of the same,” said the notice. It added no institution must offer ODL courses without prior approval.

It said the University’s distance courses were recognised till 2014-15 but no further recognition was accorded. Despite efforts by TNIE, the varsity website could not be contacted for remarks on the matter.

