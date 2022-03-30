ED attaches 7.5 crore smuggler assets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 7.54 crore belonging to alleged red sanders wood smuggler R Selvaraj and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a red sanders smuggling case.

Assets include eight residential plots in Aathoor and Pudhu Erumaivettipalayam, Red Hills; six agricultural plots in Vallakkottai village of Sriperumbudur district; two houses in Venus Colony, Chennai, and Krishna Nagar in Puducherry; and movable properties worth Rs 2.07 crore in the name of Sanjana Metalware India Pvt. Ltd.

The book value of these properties is Rs 2.74 crore, while the market value is about Rs 7.54 crore, the ED said. Selvaraj was first booked for these activities by the Andhra Pradesh Police and the Customs department, Chennai, following which the ED registered a criminal case against him under the PMLA.