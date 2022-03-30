IIT-Madras rape case accused summoned by Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police summoned 30-year-old Kingshuk Debsharma — the main accused in the IIT-Madras scholar rape case — to appear before them by April 15. This comes a day after Debsharma, who was arrested on Sunday night, was granted bail by a magistrate court in West Bengal on Monday.

Police said, if the accused does not appear before them, the issue will be consulted and further steps will be taken. In December 2021, Debsharma received anticipatory bail after the survivor lodged a fresh complaint. Police said, he was arrested after violating rules of anticipatory bail.

Police said the seven other accused dropped out of the institution and left Chennai, during the pandemic. In her complaint, the scholar alleged she was physically and mentally harassed, ever since she joined IIT-M in 2016. The other accused allegedly abetted Debsharma. In 2020, the Complaints Committee against Sexual Harassment found the allegations to be true.