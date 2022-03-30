TN ranks third in water management

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu was adjudged the third best State in water management across the country. Water Resources Department (WRD) principal secretary Sandeep Saxena on Tuesday received the awards from President Ramnath Kovind and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the third national water awards event held in Delhi on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan stood first and second, respectively. According to a release, the Jal Shakti Ministry conducts ground-level study across the country to choose the winners for the national awards every year.

The award aims to encourage all stakeholder, including NGOs, Gram Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies, Water User Associations, Institutions, Corporate Sector, Individuals etc. While Vellaputhur panchayat in Chengalpattu district stood second in best village panchayat category, Madurai Corporation got third prize in the best urban local body category.

The country’s water requirement would be around 1,447 billion cubic metres per year in 2050 from the current need of 1,100 billion cubic metres.