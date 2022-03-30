STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Youngster nabbed for threatening woman with knife

A 20-year-old was arrested by the city police on Monday for allegedly harassing a woman and threatening her with a knife.

Published: 30th March 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old was arrested by the city police on Monday for allegedly harassing a woman and threatening her with a knife. The accused, L Appu alias Loganathan, allegedly entered the victim’s house on Monday afternoon and threatened her, asking to marry her daughter. He then attacked her and fled. Appu was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday after the woman lodged a police complaint.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp