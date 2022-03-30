Youngster nabbed for threatening woman with knife

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old was arrested by the city police on Monday for allegedly harassing a woman and threatening her with a knife. The accused, L Appu alias Loganathan, allegedly entered the victim’s house on Monday afternoon and threatened her, asking to marry her daughter. He then attacked her and fled. Appu was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday after the woman lodged a police complaint.
