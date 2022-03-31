Chennai's Central Square: Conceived for comfort

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Square, one that has been in the making for many months and in the anvil for years, is finally open to the public. Situated adjacent to the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, the facility will connect some of the important buildings in the vicinity and prove to be a valuable and safe resource for pedestrians.

Buildings such as Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Victoria Hall and Ripon Buildings too are now linked with the subways that have been renovated. The multi-modal hub will help offer many transport options — suburban trains, MRTS services, Metro trains and buses — for commuters. Seating arrangements offer a place for people to rest and relax. An underground parking facility will soon be a major feature. Until then, the Square as seen by TNIE lensman Debadatta Mallick.

Visual appeal

Pristine landscaping and fountain installations add to the aesthetic appeal of the entire square

Rs 400 crore went into the making of this grand vista