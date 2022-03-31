Fewer women in the fray for Chennai Corp committee posts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as 48 of the 90 posts for members of the six standing committees were reserved for women councillors, men had initially filed most nominations for three committees during indirect elections for standing committee members held at Ripon buildings on Wednesday. Indirect elections for zonal committee chairpersons were held earlier in the day.

After Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi pointed out that the nominations from women councillors were fewer than the reserved seats and postponed the meeting for a few hours, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu intervened and additional women candidates were chosen.

For each committee, eight of the 15 seats were reserved for women. However, for three committees - works, town planning, and education, more men than women had filed nominations. While eight men filed nominations for education and town planning committees, 10 filed nominations for the works committee, leaving only five posts for women.

“We were aware of the number of seats reserved for women. However, some councillors felt that we could arrive at an arrangement so they went ahead and filed,” said a councillor in one of the committees who did not want to be named.

As for elections to the zonal committee chairpersons, all 15 posts were won by DMK unopposed except in Perungudi. For Perungudi, AIADMK’s KPK Sathish Kumar also filed nominations but managed to secure only three of 11 votes.

TM Thaniyarasu from Thiruvottiyur, AV Arumugam from Manali, S Nandagopal from Madhavaram,U Ganesan from Tondiarpet and Saritha Maheshkumar from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar among others were elected as chairpersons.