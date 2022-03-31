STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fewer women in the fray for Chennai Corp committee posts

While eight men filed nominations for education and town planning committees, 10 filed nominations for the works committee, leaving only five posts for women.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Councillors leave after the GCC special session held to elect different standing committees | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as 48 of the 90 posts for members of the six standing committees were reserved for women councillors, men had initially filed most nominations for three committees during indirect elections for standing committee members held at Ripon buildings on Wednesday. Indirect elections for zonal committee chairpersons were held earlier in the day.

After Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi pointed out that the nominations from women councillors were fewer than the reserved seats and postponed the meeting for a few hours, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu intervened and additional women candidates were chosen.

For each committee, eight of the 15 seats were reserved for women. However, for three committees - works, town planning, and education, more men than women had filed nominations. While eight men filed nominations for education and town planning committees, 10 filed nominations for the works committee, leaving only five posts for women.

“We were aware of the number of seats reserved for women. However, some councillors felt that we could arrive at an arrangement so they went ahead and filed,” said a councillor in one of the committees who did not want to be named.

As for elections to the zonal committee chairpersons, all 15 posts were won by DMK unopposed except in Perungudi. For Perungudi, AIADMK’s KPK Sathish Kumar also filed nominations but managed to secure only three of 11 votes.

TM Thaniyarasu from Thiruvottiyur, AV Arumugam from Manali, S Nandagopal from Madhavaram,U Ganesan from Tondiarpet and Saritha Maheshkumar from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar among others were elected as chairpersons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp