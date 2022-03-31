Myriad hues that heal

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The thought of falling ill is sure to make one ill. We are not talking common colds and a visiting flu here. This is about those ailments that your grand aunt’s home remedies or your neighbour’s friendly advice just won’t cure. The ones that necessitate professional help or rather, that dreaded visit to the hospital.

As you anxiously await your turn, seated outside the doctor’s door, you cannot help but observe all your fellow sufferers, awaiting their turn too. Those with pain written on every nerve in their being, make your furiously pounding heart, throb even faster. These fears don’t quell even after the doctor’s examination. The ordeal continues with the innumerable scans and other melodramatic tests that follow periodically, until one is completely cured. If you unfortunately fall into the incurable category, then perhaps anxiety will one day give way to silent acceptance. Nevertheless, every hospital visit spells apprehension, the only exception being the smiling faces outside the maternity ward.

Have you ever considered the possibility of a pleasant distraction coming to your rescue whilst in the patients waiting room or recuperating in a ward? Something that would momentarily soothe you or help to shift your focus from the immediate disagreeable surroundings? Music playing in the background is an option but an impractical one, given the fact that all health care centres are silent zones. Besides, some of the music being churned out today can cause cardiac arrests in perfectly healthy hearts!

This is where art can play an important role. A painting here or a sculpture there, placed strategically in medical centres, especially in spaces where people congregate, united in their misery, will not only break the monotony of endless waiting periods but will also calm many a frayed nerve. While the lines of the magazine you picked up to read, may blur in the shadows of your nervousness, art provides no such challenge. It merely sits silently on a wall, gently seeking your attention and patiently tugging at your unsettling thoughts. Slowly and surely, good art will speak to you.

As your panicking eyes settle on it, you will start noticing the lines, the forms and the stories they tell. One step at a time, you will stroll into the depths of the canvas unconsciously and strike a friendship with the artist’s narrative within. You will peer harder at those details that go beyond the realm of your understanding and you will allow your imagination to colour the undeciphered in the wildest hues. When the nurse finally announces your name, you emerge as if returning from a well deserved holiday!

A thought provoking, mood inducing work of art, goes a long way in negating the discomfort associated with the whole experience of getting healed through medical interventions. Research shows that patients generally immersed in their own health issues, are able to feel safer when art is displayed on the otherwise bare walls of hospitals. Art is therapeutic indeed. Let us harness this healing power as we journey on towards good health!