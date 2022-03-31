On a mental health mission

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the morose loneliness and trauma of the pandemic, many have voiced their challenges with mental illness through social media. This wouldn’t have been possible without organisations building conversations about these conditions for decades. Looking at previous attempts at mental health literacy, the lessons learned from these efforts and the needs of the future, SCARF India director Dr R Padmavati, and assistant director R Mangala shared their experiences on a webinar hosted by MeHeLP (Mental Health Literacy Project) India. Titled ‘Community Mobilization: Promoting Mental Health Literacy by SCARF India’, the talk was moderated by Dr Raghu Raghavan, professor of mental health, MeHeLP, on Tuesday.

“Mental health literacy is more than just awareness of mental health or distress, it is also the awareness of the causality, the factors and triggers that may cause mental illness. It is not a unified concept,” began Dr Raghavan. He opened the conversation to Dr Padmavati and Dr Mangala, who detailed these myriad aspects.

Getting the word out

Thirty seven-year-old SCARF initially had the need for fundraising, shared Dr Mangala. As Dr Sarada Menon, the founder of SCARF, travelled the country, met people and associated with events, awareness followed unwittingly. “People would recognise SCARF from the film releases or other events with which the NGO would associate. And these were covered by print media. Any news became useful to spread the word for the organisation,” she informed.

Creative outreach initiatives were commonplace for SCARF, who also spread the word through stamps on milk packets, bus advertisements and local telephonic messages. However, it soon became clear that lived experiences were necessary for awareness. “We introduced street performances and people playing the roles would come forward and share that they have schizophrenia and are receiving treatment. This had a greater impact than any other content. In every other scenario, we were speaking for those with schizophrenia,” Dr Mangala elaborated.

Society and culture

The awareness of schizophrenia may have come a long way, but that is not to say it does not face contemporary issues. Stigma is still a large concern for those who wish to seek help. Dr Padmavati elucidated with a memory, “I saw two young women wearing a burqa and having a conversation that I gathered was about a mental health problem. They mentioned that they were Tamil brahmins and wearing a burqa so as to not be recognised by anyone else.

This is the impact of social viewpoints for individuals.” Her work in rural areas also showed the role of religious practices. She found that while people openly spoke of “abnormal” behaviour, they would not accept medical modules, preferring to go to a pujari instead. She was fascinated that the priest was not invoking fear of evil faiths, but encouraging them to have faith and sending them to doctors in serious cases. The same she observed at dargahs. “It took me some time not to argue against the socio-cultural model since I have had a Western education. But, there is no point in debating that we need to live in coexistence with these institutions,” she explained.

We must also look inside the house for stigma. While Mangala explained that without a social support system or residential facilities, families have no choice but to bear the impact of the illness, Padmavati also pointed out how many families do not always put up with it positively. “There are several cases were patients are kept away when visitors come and given derogatory remarks. We encourage families to observe the small positive things. Family can be a very vital ally and we need to tap into the context more,” she reminded.

The new era of youth

When the future of the nation lies in the hands of the youth, it is important that they champion causes for societal betterment. But access to the digital world has proved as a boon and a bane, shared Mangala. “While teenagers now are speaking more about mental illnesses, they are also getting a lot of information about it from the web which may not always be accurate. And awareness does not always translate into acceptance. Stigmatisation and discrimination still exists among the youth,” she adds. That being said, social media also has a lot of scope when it comes to raising awareness. The anonymity available online has brought forth more participants, willing to share their story. Conducting surveys has also become easier, she notes. Perhaps, the right information could bring a positive change in the future.