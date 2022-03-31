STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

One-day training for I&PR staff on using FB, Twitter

A one-day training programme on social media was organised for Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department staff in Chennai on Wednesday.

Published: 31st March 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Development and Information Department secretary Mahesan Kasirajan and Department director VP Jeyaseelan at the one-day programme held on handling social media for officials | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A one-day training programme on social media was organised for Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department staff in Chennai on Wednesday. After inaugurating the session, Tamil Development and Information Department secretary Mahesan Kasirajan said the I&PR department officials need to be updated on the changing technology. This is so staff can take government news to the public effectively, he added. 

Kasirajan said, as social media gained importance and the news is shared within seconds, it is the need of the hour that officials learn to counter fake news and rumours. Department director VP Jeyaseelan cited examples of how repeated road accidents in a specific place on a highway were averted with data.  Officials were trained on accessing platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. They were also taught to create ids and profiles, set passwords, authentication, use hashtags and set trends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter I&PR facebook
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp