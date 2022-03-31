Shortlisted two sites for second Chennai airport: Civil aviation ministry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government said it has shortlisted two of the four sites suggested by the Tamil Nadu government to build a second airport in Chennai and is awaiting a response from the State government.

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia said: “From the four sites, we have selected two and have reverted to State government, waiting for [an] answer on the final site so that the work can be initiated to make sure that the second airport in Chennai comes to life as soon as possible,” the minister said.

The Tamil Nadu government had shortlisted Parandur, Pannur, Tiruporur, and Padalam as four sites for the second airport. It was in 2007, when the DMK regime was in power, that the then Union government approved a 4,000-acre site for Chennai’s second airport in Sriperumbudur. 15 years have passed and the second airport is still on paper.

Hunt for a greenfield airport started in 1999 when AAI and State government decided to work together to develop a new international airport in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) was tasked with identifying the land, and Scott Wilson Kirkpatric was appointed as technical consultant. They identified five locations — Manapakkam-Gerugambakkam-Kolappakkam belt; West Tambaram; Maraimalai; Sriperumbudur; and areas near Vandalur.

IndiGo launches flight

IndiGo launched its direct flight between Bhopal and Chennai deploying its A320, a 150-seat aircraft. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Gen) Dr VK Singh (retd) inaugurated the flight service, according to a release.

Scindia said: “It’s a fortunate day for me that the heart of India [Bhopal] is being connected to the centre of development, business, progress as well as religious emotions [Chennai]. From July 2021, Bhopal is connected [by air] with 10 cities — Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Prayagraj, Agra, Ahmedabad, Raipur, and Chennai. There is also an increase in weekly flights from Bhopal from 94 to 216 flights, an increase of 150 per cent.”

The connectivity is expected to boost commerce and tourism.