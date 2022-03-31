STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, two years of B Tech can fetch you UG diploma 

Leave with certificate after 1 year, vocational degree after 3: AICTE 

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the framework for multiple entry and multiple exit (MEME) options in four-year B Tech programmes, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as per its approval process 2022-23 handbook. The framework has evoked mixed reactions from colleges in Tamil Nadu.

According to the AICTE, students who exit the engineering course after completing a year will get an undergraduate (UG) certificate. Those who exit after two years will get a UG diploma, while those who leave after three years will be awarded a Bachelor of Vocational Education degree. Students who complete four years will get a BTech or BE degree.

“At each entry, the institution/university has to identify the educational/skill gaps and suitable bridge courses may be offered. To make students employable after every exit, the skill component with progressive enhancement in skills in respective disciplines may be introduced in the curriculum from the first year,” the council said in its approval process 2022-23 handbook.

Representatives of engineering colleges in the State say the multiple exit option would cause problems. “Most private engineering colleges are already struggling to fill seats. If students have exit options after each year, they will join other colleges. This will adversely affect our budget and operations as we won’t know how many students will actually pass out from our college after four years,” said TD Eswaramoorthy, joint secretary of the Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges.

However, some feel deemed universities will benefit. “Currently, students who have 15-20 arrear papers after the third year of their BE course get their TC from the college and join a deemed university by paying a lump sum and then pass out with a score of 80 per cent. Once MEME is implemented, this trend will get a boost. Deemed universities will leave no stone unturned to encash the opportunity,” said P Selvaraj, secretary of the consortium. “AICTE is pushing NEP and we will have to follow it unless the TN government brings out an SEP,” he added.

However, some feel students will get to explore various careers under MEME. “Earlier, students were stuck in one course for four years. Now, they can try other courses, and if things don’t work out, they can return and finish their degree,” said K Pramod, faculty of an engineering college.

System could make students lose focus
“The MEME options will not improve education as students will lack focus and concentration as they will keep looking for better opportunities,” said S Sashidharan, a faculty of an engineering college

Class 12 pracs from April 25
Practical exams for Class 12 will be held from April 25 to May 2, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced on Wednesday. The general exams for State Board Class 12 students will begin from May 5, and practical exams must be held before them, the directorate said in a circular sent to all district education officers

