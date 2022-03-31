Tech to screen foetuses for genetic issues inaugurated in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated an Rs 85-lakh Maternal Immuno Analyser machine and the State Health Assembly (SHA) programme at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (GMSSH) in Omandurar Estate on Wednesday.

The Maternal Immuno Analyser will be part of the Master Health Check Up programme at the hospital. Women who are 11-14 weeks pregnant can be screened for fetus genetic abnormalities. Then, mothers and their families can decide if they want to keep or terminate the pregnancy. This is to prevent birth anomalies, said Dr V Anandakumar, Nodal Officer, GMSSH. Pregnant women can book appointments or walk in for screening. Appointments can be booked at www.tngmssh-mhc.com or by calling 044-25666111.

Meanwhile, to encourage public participation in making health policies, the SHA is conducted at the district and State-level every year. So far, the SHA has been conducted in 14 districts. The initiative is the part of the TN Health Systems Project. Various government departments, including Health Department and School Education Department, and NGOs, activists and the public will participate in the Assembly, the release said.