STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Tech to screen foetuses for genetic issues inaugurated in Chennai

The Maternal Immuno Analyser will be part of the Master Health Check Up programme at the hospital. Women who are 11-14 weeks pregnant can be screened for fetus genetic abnormalities.

Published: 31st March 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated an Rs 85-lakh Maternal Immuno Analyser machine and the State Health Assembly (SHA) programme at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (GMSSH) in Omandurar Estate on Wednesday.

The Maternal Immuno Analyser will be part of the Master Health Check Up programme at the hospital. Women who are 11-14 weeks pregnant can be screened for fetus genetic abnormalities. Then, mothers and their families can decide if they want to keep or terminate the pregnancy. This is to prevent birth anomalies, said Dr V Anandakumar, Nodal Officer, GMSSH. Pregnant women can book appointments or walk in for screening. Appointments can be booked at www.tngmssh-mhc.com or by calling 044-25666111.

Meanwhile, to encourage public participation in making health policies, the SHA is conducted at the district and State-level every year. So far, the SHA has been conducted in 14 districts. The initiative is the part of the TN Health Systems Project. Various government departments, including Health Department and School Education Department, and NGOs, activists and the public will participate in the Assembly, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp