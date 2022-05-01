Houses razed in Govindasamy Nagar, tokens provided for flats in Perumbakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 20 houses were razed down on Elango Street in Govindasamy Nagar along the Greenways Road on Saturday. While 26 tokens were provided to the residents near the Buckingham Canal, to shift to flats in Perumbakkam, they alleged the flats did not have electricity and other basic facilities.

In some cases, two families were also made to stay inside small houses, they said. The residents said they have been living in the locality for more than six decades and the government permitted them to build the houses.

“Our children study here. We work in the neighbourhood. If the authorities shift us to Perumbakkam now, our livelihood and the education of our children will be affected. What is the need to carry out the eviction in a hurry when exams are going on,” questioned A Kumar, a resident. Residents also said the DMK had promised to solve their problems once they are elected, but the government is acting contrary to the promises.