STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

24-year-old hacks friends to death in Chennai, held 

A 24-year-old man was arrested by a special police team for allegedly hacking to death two of his friends in public over an argument at a funeral ceremony in Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday.

Published: 02nd May 2022 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 24-year-old man was arrested by a special police team for allegedly hacking to death two of his friends in public over an argument at a funeral ceremony in Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday. The police said all three were drunk during the incident.

On Saturday night, the accused Dinesh, and his friends Sathish Kumar (24) and Arun had (22) gone to attend a funeral at Nadukuppam. During dinner at the function, Dinesh started blaming Sathish for throwing mud over his food. Arun joined in and the three started attacking each other.

In a fit of rage, Dinesh allegedly took out a knife from a house nearby and hacked both Sathish and Arun, and fled the scene. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrested by murder Friends argument drunk
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp