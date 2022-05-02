24-year-old hacks friends to death in Chennai, held 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested by a special police team for allegedly hacking to death two of his friends in public over an argument at a funeral ceremony in Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday. The police said all three were drunk during the incident.

On Saturday night, the accused Dinesh, and his friends Sathish Kumar (24) and Arun had (22) gone to attend a funeral at Nadukuppam. During dinner at the function, Dinesh started blaming Sathish for throwing mud over his food. Arun joined in and the three started attacking each other.

In a fit of rage, Dinesh allegedly took out a knife from a house nearby and hacked both Sathish and Arun, and fled the scene. Further investigations are on.