Government hospital successfully performs nine robotic surgeries free of cost

“The patient could walk from the second postoperative day. He was prescribed tablets only for two days, and he happily returned to his native.

Published: 02nd May 2022

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan with the first patient who underwent robotic surgery in the hospital. ( Photo| EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Since the inauguration of a first-of-its-kind advanced robotic surgery centre among government hospitals, at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate on March 15, the doctors there have successfully performed nine robotic surgeries free of cost.

The first surgery was performed by Dr R Jayaganesh, a senior Urologist, and an anaesthetist team led by Dr L Parthasarathy, chief Anaesthetist, on April 7. The 44-year-old patient, a man from Tirupathur, had been diagnosed with cancer and his left kidney was removed through the surgery.

“The patient could walk from the second postoperative day. He was prescribed tablets only for two days, and he happily returned to his native. The Urology department has completed three robotic renal surgeries so far, and three more are scheduled for this week,” said Dr Jayaganesh.

According to Jayaganesh, the centre has made the advanced surgery, which would cost Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh in private hospitals, affordable to patients from poor backgrounds. Dr D Suresh Kumar, a professor of Surgical Oncology, who has done four of the surgeries, said patients recover fast and can be discharged in two or three days following robotic surgery.

The surgery also enables the surgeon to do complex procedures in a simpler manner and gives the precision, especially in cancer surgeries, to prevent recurring of the disease, Suresh Kumar added. The other surgeries were done by the Cardio-Thoracic Surgery and Surgical Endocrinology departments.

“Robotic surgery done here is for the first time in State government hospitals in India. Only the Centre institutions do it. The juniors also get trained in the surgery as they assist us while performing it,” said Dr Suresh Kumar. Dr V Anandakumar, nodal officer of the hospital, said a proposal has been sent to the Tamil Nadu Health Systems to enhance a specific robotic surgery package under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance.

The Advanced Robotic Surgery Centre was set up at a cost of Rs 34.60 crore. The machine allows for a 360 degree rotation while performing the surgery, and the 3D view helps the doctors for better magnification of the organs and blood vessels during the surgery. Any government doctor can undergo training on the surgery at the hospital, the doctors said.

