University of Madras to tap its alumni potential to raise funds

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras (UoM) has decided to create a database of its alumni, and strengthen its alumni association, as it aims for financial aid and expertise from them for its development. The university has taken a cue from the IITs, which get generous amounts of funding from its alumni.

“Our alumni are spread across the globe. While some of them are renowned academicians and entrepreneurs, many are in senior positions in MNCs. We aim to create a strong database so that they can contribute financially and even though their expertise, to the growth and development of the university,” said S Gowri, vice-chancellor.

A team of faculty members has been assigned to create the database. Directors of the varsity’s five campuses have been directed to identify and collect details of their eminent alumni. The V-C added that a dedicated room has been allocated for the alumni association inside the campus.

“Alumni of the IITs have been paying back to their alma mater by donating crores of rupees. With the Madras University badly in need of funds for managing its expenses and carrying out its developmental activities, the alumni could help,” said a senior faculty member.

Once the database is collected, the university plans to organise an annual mega event where the alumni can come to the campus and cherish their old memories. According to officials, the university, on average, needs over Rs 20 crore every month to manage the expenses of its five campuses and for paying salaries and pensions. It has been facing a shortfall of about 40% of the required amount almost every month, they added. The administration is optimistic that a strengthened alumni association will also help in improving the ranking of the institute and help the students secure better placements.