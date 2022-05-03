Discovering happiness in the flow of life’s ebbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chinamaya Heritage Centre in Chetpet on Saturday had a unique experience to offer — The Day — Charter Your Own Path to Self Discovery, to the intrigued audience, which included followers of spiritual leader Shoba Sandeep. It was not all talks and discourses, but a musical drama on Shoba’s life depicting her transformation. This was followed by a discourse by didi, as she is fondly called, a meditation session and a workshop.

As the curtains went up, we saw the story of a young girl, who depended on god, unfold, showcasing the transition of Shoba’s life, from childhood to adulthood. As the story progressed, the audience was introduced to events that led her to a pleasant life with the help of god, and fulfillment of all her materialistic goals. But fate seemed to have other plans and she lost everything she had. This was a moment of reckoning for Shobha.

Aman, a member of the organising team, says, “Shoba didi has been helping many people through her selfless life. She helps every one to get to know the reality of who they are. It’s about happiness and the means to it, which is to go with the flow.”

Nisha Sacheti, who has been part of these events for 15 years, shares, “It’s like how we are raw stones and we had to be polished to become diamonds. Not only her talks but a lot of other things make a huge difference in people’s lives. Everybody says to go with the flow, but nobody tells us how. The exercises didi suggests helps us to learn the concept and I can see how effortlessly all the habits that I couldn’t let go of have changed.” The event had many first-time participants. “People come here with challenges in life and I say that we all have light ahead. Don’t give up. It’s never always dark, the light is there,” says Nisha.

Focussing on holistic living, the event centred on the art of being happy at all times. We know that happiness is a state of mind and true happiness remains unshaken despite circumstances. But with everything that’s happening in your life, how do you remain happy is the key question being addressed.