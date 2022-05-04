STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corporation identifies 363 illegal sewage lines, 217 plugged

Published: 04th May 2022

Sewage overflowing on Cooks Road at Perambur in Chennai | Sriram R 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation has identified 363 illegal sewage connections across the 15 zones and closed 217 of them since April 1.

A total of Rs 1.10 lakh fine was collected from the violators. The number will increase as all assistant engineers and junior engineers have been asked to continue the drive against those who connect sewer to stormwater drains, said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

According to the civic body, Rs 35,000 was collected as fines in zone 7, Rs 30,000 in zone 9, Rs 34,000 in zone 10, Rs 2,000 in zone 14 and Rs 9,000 in zone 14. “Officials are collecting fines from other zones and have sent notices to violators,” said an official.

Plastic seized
Meanwhile, the corporation has seized more than 15,000 tonnes of banned plastic and levied Rs 24.75 lakh as fines since April. The State has banned 14 types of single-use plastics.

From April, officials conducted raids in 35,635 commercial establishments and seized 15,029 tonnes of banned plastic. A total of 7,221 kg of plastic was seized from Royapuram zone, 2,431 kg from Anna Nagar zone, 1,494 kg from Kodambakkam zone and 1,076 kg from Teynampet.

