Focus on challenges of media at Asian College of Journalism event

The convocation of the 2021-22 batch of Asian College of Journalism (ACJ)  and presentation of ACJ awards for journalism was held at Music Academy here on Tuesday.

Published: 04th May 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

KP Narayan Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism being handed over during the event | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

Prema Sridevi and Himanshu Kala won the KP Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism for their documentary feature that appeared in The Probe on the deaths of manual scavengers. The prize money for the Investigative Journalism Award is Rs 2 lakh and for Social Impact Award is Rs 1 lakh. 

After distributing the awards, Ayaz Memon, senior journalist and columnist delivered the Lawrence Dana Pinkham memorial lecture on ‘Benefits and Challenges for the Media in the Age of Technology.’ 

“I would put the invention of the internet before the invention of the wheel. It has secularised and democratised the whole business of communication. There is also the case of media houses making stories with the help of tweets. It is not wrong but it is a problem. It is the laziest form of journalism,” he said.

N Ram, Trustee, Media Development Foundation, Sashi Kumar, Chairman, MDF and ACJ, Swapna Sundar and Harsha Subramaniam, members of the Award Jury were also present.

