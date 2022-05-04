Land part of lake: Woman dies by suicide in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide on Monday after she and her husband received a notice from the Block Development Officer stating that their land was a lakebed.

The couple bought a piece of land a couple of years ago and started constructing a house by borrowing Rs 4.5 lakh from relatives. Recently, they received a notice stating the property was a lakebed.

Allegedly the husband blamed her for compelling him to buy the land, after which the woman took the extreme step. The police found a suicide note, in which she apologised to her husband.

