Masks not must for exams: TN Education Minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: School education minister Anbil Mahesh on Tuesday said it is not mandatory for students to wear masks while writing the exam. “It is not mandated by the government to wear face masks but if students are willing, they can,” said the minister. However, senior health officials told TNIE no such guideline regarding mask exemption has been issued for students.

Meanwhile, the school education department has made several arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams. Police have been directed to provide security at the centres to avoid incidents of question paper leak; teachers involved in examination are not allowed to bring their mobile phones to the exam centres;flying squads have been formed to visit the centres.

(For queries, contact exam control rooms at 9498383081 and 9488383075.)