Performance over bias to tap table tennis talent

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has a rich history of table tennis. Since the 1980s, the state has become an assembly line for paddlers at the international level. First, there was the late V Chandrasekar, followed by S Raman, A Sharath Kamal, Anthony Amalraj, and, most recently, G Sathiyan (this is not an exhaustive list). The abovementioned five players have won a lot of laurels for the country, including at the Asian and the Commonwealth Games. This is why Raman, who coaches Sathiyan these days, calls Tamil Nadu the “China of Indian table tennis”. Cut to the current generation and he’s heartened by the performances of the state at the recently concluded senior nationals. “TN performed well, even beyond our expectations,” he said. “The men’s team played well, but the women’s team’s performances were extraordinary. They won a bronze in team championships. This will boost our confidence to perform even better in upcoming events,” he shared.

Why does the state have such a proud record of sending players to represent the country at global events? “Tamil Nadu is the best among every Indian state (when it comes to table tennis players). It has a big and safe future. The subjunior national champions, Preyesh, and Bala Murugan are the best in their age group and will take the state’s level to greater heights,” he explained. Raman mentions the fact that the paddlers from the state have always been blessed with traits like quick reflexes and fast hands, two of the major skills needed to thrive in the sport.

From a national perspective, Raman is confident that the paddlers will win medals at the upcoming multi-discipline games. “We are working hard for the upcoming tournaments such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games. I believe we’re strong in both men and women categories. We can win medals. Players are also in very good shape.” He unsurprisingly tips his ward, Sathiyan, as a player to watch out for, “Personally, I rate Sathiyan very high. We can expect a lot from him since he has previously beaten international heavyweights such as Mattias Falck and Wang Chuqin.”

He urged the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to select only based on performance. “It has been my observation that player selections have left much to be desired. While there are always players in all teams that select themselves, a few spots see intense competition. It is in these circumstances where bias, favouritism, and nepotism creep in and our game has been no exception. Several recent instances demonstrate that the published criterion for selection has been set aside. TTFI must consider selecting both medal winners and also select new paddlers with pure talent. Since this is a transition phase, we may find it difficult to perform at first, but after this phase, India can be at the top level,” he said.

Raman welcomed the new senior selection criteria initiated by the court-appointed Committee of Administrators. “It incorporates a clear understanding of the rules for selection, recognition, and encouragement for international success, commensurate weightage for domestic performances, and discretion for selectors to weigh in when unforeseen circumstances emerge. The forming of the new selection committee is a positive step,” he signed off.