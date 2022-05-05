STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

8.7 lakh to write Class 12 exams Thursday

After a pandemic-induced gap of two years, Class XII student will appear for board examinations on Thursday.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Staff of a city school marking roll numbers on desks on Wednesday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Staff of a city school marking roll numbers on desks on Wednesday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a pandemic-induced gap of two years, Class XII student will appear for board examinations on Thursday. The exams are scheduled between May 5 and 28. Class XI students will appear for their exams between May 10 and 31 and Class 10, between May 6 and 30.

As many as 8.37 lakh Class XII students will attend the exams in 3,119 centres across the State. This includes 5.03 lakh students from the science stream, 2.70 lakh from commerce, 14,885 from humanities, and 47,882 from the vocational stream. 

A total of 28,353 private candidates and 3,638 differently-abled students will also attend the exam. The Directorate of Government Examinations said it has made arrangements for drinking water and washrooms in all centres.

Meanwhile, Tangedco has issued a circular directing chief engineers of all the distribution regions to maintain uninterrupted power to examination centres. They are also instructed to ensure there is no power cut so the students can prepare. Also, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wished all the students attending their board examinations. “Face the examination with confidence...,” he said.

Special trains to help those attending RRB tests
Chennai: To help those appearing for Railway Recruitment Board exams in Kerala, the railways announced that special fare special trains will be operated between Tambaram and Kochuveli. Kochuveli-Tambaram Exam Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli at 10 pm on May 7 Saturday and reach Tambaram at 4 pm on Sunday. Tambaram-Kochuveli Exam Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 6 pm on May 10 Tuesday and reach Kochuveli at 12 pm on Wednesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
class 12 exams Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp