8.7 lakh to write Class 12 exams Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a pandemic-induced gap of two years, Class XII student will appear for board examinations on Thursday. The exams are scheduled between May 5 and 28. Class XI students will appear for their exams between May 10 and 31 and Class 10, between May 6 and 30.

As many as 8.37 lakh Class XII students will attend the exams in 3,119 centres across the State. This includes 5.03 lakh students from the science stream, 2.70 lakh from commerce, 14,885 from humanities, and 47,882 from the vocational stream.

A total of 28,353 private candidates and 3,638 differently-abled students will also attend the exam. The Directorate of Government Examinations said it has made arrangements for drinking water and washrooms in all centres.

Meanwhile, Tangedco has issued a circular directing chief engineers of all the distribution regions to maintain uninterrupted power to examination centres. They are also instructed to ensure there is no power cut so the students can prepare. Also, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wished all the students attending their board examinations. “Face the examination with confidence...,” he said.

Special trains to help those attending RRB tests

Chennai: To help those appearing for Railway Recruitment Board exams in Kerala, the railways announced that special fare special trains will be operated between Tambaram and Kochuveli. Kochuveli-Tambaram Exam Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli at 10 pm on May 7 Saturday and reach Tambaram at 4 pm on Sunday. Tambaram-Kochuveli Exam Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 6 pm on May 10 Tuesday and reach Kochuveli at 12 pm on Wednesday.