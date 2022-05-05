De-addiction centre inmates assaulted: Doctors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a man was allegedly beaten to death in a de-addiction centre and 12 other inmates were shifted to The Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk, doctors from IMH told TNIE that the inmates showed indications of assault.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior IMH doctor, said, “The 12 inmates have injuries, indicating they were assaulted. They were also bleeding from the ear, had ulcers on the legs, found with wrist drop and nerve damages. They were traumatised mentally. They are being treated and counselled.”

Amidst reports that the centre was unlicensed, police officials told TNIE that the centre was registered. The registration, however, was not renewed. “The Madras Care Centre was registered in 2020 and the following year, the Central Mental Health Authority changed several regulations in the registration process.

The requirements of a de-addiction centre were fine-tuned and the centres were asked to re-register. However, Karthikeyan, the owner of the centre did not register again and hence lost his licence,” said P Pakalavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Triplicane.

The owner of the centre is absconding.M Raji (48) from Ambedkar Nagar was an automobile mechanic. He was allegedly beaten to death at the de-addiction centre.