Drink more water, avoid trips between 12-3 PM: Ma Subramanian

He said this after inaugurating a summer awareness exhibition at Chennai Corporation Middle School in Abiramapuram.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Minister Ma Subramanian offers tender coconut to children at Chennai Middle School in Abhiramapuram. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To treat people affected with health issues caused by the summer, separate beds have been allocated in all district headquarters hospitals and medical college hospitals, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday. He said this after inaugurating a summer awareness exhibition at Chennai Corporation Middle School in Abiramapuram.

Stating that districts like Chennai, Vellore, Madurai, Karur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruchy and Tirupattur are recording more than 100 degree Fahrenheit according to the Indian Meteorological Centre, he urged people to avoid going out during 12-3 pm.

The minister advised people to stay hydrated and drink enough water. “Carry water while travelling as well. Drink oral rehydration salts dissolved in water, lemon water, tender coconut, buttermilk, and juices that are homemade with a pinch of salt.

Consume fruits including muskmelon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber and other country fruits apart from vegetables that have high water content. It is also advisable to wear light cotton clothes, use an umbrella when going out and cover your head with towels and caps. Wear chappals while going out. Make sure that the kitchen is ventilated. Avoid drinks with high sugar content,” he said.

Comments

