I-T department faces music for ‘abuse of power’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court censured the Income Tax (I-T) department for initiating prosecution against a company after it paid the tax. It said the department abused its powers.

Justice G Jayachandran quashed the case pending before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-I, Egmore, by allowing petitions filed by AMK Solutions Private Limited. The firm paid Rs 6,85,462 towards the tax and interest after a delay of four and a half months for the assessment year 2017-18.

The Principal Commissioner of I-T, Chennai, however, granted sanction to prosecute the company on July 28, 2019. The judge said when facts disclose that the tax was paid, none “with ordinary prudence can presume that there is an attempt to evade tax and such attempt is a wilful one,” he said.

Granting the sanction to prosecuting the petitioner, the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax didn’t consider the payment of tax with interest. He conspicuously omitted to record that fact, but said the tax was not paid within time, the judge said.