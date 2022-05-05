STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dead and two injured after fall from speeding two-wheeler

A 22-year-old girl died on Wednesday morning after she fell from the two-wheeler on which she was triple riding.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old girl died on Wednesday morning after she fell from the two-wheeler on which she was triple riding. The other two are undergoing treatment for injuries at the Government Royapettah Hospital.

According to Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased was identified as Tamilarasi of Tiruchy and the injured were identified as Praveen (22) of Virugambakkam and Aishwarya (22) of Tiruvannamalai. The police said around 3 am on Wednesday, the three were near the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge in Adyar. They were returning from the Besant Nagar beach.

As the road was empty, Praveen was allegedly overspeeding and failed to see the speed-breaker. When the bike hit the speed-breaker, the vehicle lost control and all three fell on the road. Tamilarasi suffered grievous head injuries.

They were rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital, where Tamilarasi was declared dead on arrival. After postmortem, Tamilarasi’s body was handed over the family. An investigation is on.

