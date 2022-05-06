Bizarre: Man feasts on jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh at friend’s Eid party, given enema

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old man was given enema by doctors to retrieve the jewels he had swallowed at a house where he was invited for a feast on Tuesday. Fathima* of Saligramam had invited her friends for Eid feast. A friend's boyfriend not only ate the sumptuous biriyani, but also swallowed jewellery worth Rs 1.45 lakh. Fathima works in a jewellery store. She had invited her friend Rosie* and boyfriend Abdullah* among others for lunch.

After the guests left, Fathima noticed a diamond necklace, gold chain and a diamond pendant was missing from the cupboard. After enquiries with other guests, Fathima suspected Abdullah stole the jewels and lodged a complaint with Virugambakkam police.

During questioning on Wednesday, the suspect admitted to have swallowed the valuables. A scan of his stomach confirmed presence of the jewels. Anyone who has watched the Malayalam movie Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum knows what comes next. The doctors gave Abdullah enema and on Thursday, the necklace worth Rs 95,000 and gold worth Rs 25,000 found their way out.

Police said Fathima did not want to proceed with the case and the complaint was withdrawn. The pendant is still lodged in his stomach and doctors gave him laxatives to retrieve it. The accused worked in Dubai until 2020, but is now unemployed. He was allegedly drunk while committing the crime, the police said.

(Names changed)