Erratic transfers affecting lives, say Chennai cops

Transfer is a usual occurrence in the police department, but it becomes an issue when it is unsystematic, say personnel from city police.

Published: 06th May 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Policeman inside a post on Chennai’s Gemini flyover. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Policeman inside a post on Chennai’s Gemini flyover. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

Talking to TNIE, a writer of a city police station said: "As per rules, police personnel should be transferred after they complete three years in a station.

But, this is not being followed properly.” Several police personnel that TNIE spoke to had the same complaint. They said transfer has become so unpredictable that they dread having to face it. In January, 40 police personnel from Kancheepuram district were transferred owing to their alleged links with a rowdy.

A sub-inspector with the city police said: “ Influential personnel having connections with higher-ups can control their transfers. Sometimes, they use their influence to stay at a particular station for years together or change stations as they wish.” The SI said the transfer of personnel every three years exists only on paper. The reality is different.

On the official transfer process, he said the personnel is asked to mention their choice of place of transfer. Mostly, this choice will be granted, but not always. “When the choice of place is not granted, the personnel becomes uncomfortable in the new place.

This affects their work as well.” An officer with the Armed Reserve police told TNIE that the police department functions just like any other State or Central government department. “Though a person’s performance plays a part in their transfer, there are other factors that can influence it.”

According to sources in the south zone, those above the rank of SI suffer the most due to transfers as they take place between ranges (or sub-divisions) or districts. This affects the education of their children, especially when the spouse is also working somewhere.

Chennai police
Comments

