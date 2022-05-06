Jai Bhim row: Police told to book Suriya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Saidapet Magistrate Court has ordered the Velachery police to file an FIR against the makers of Jai Bhim, including actors Suriya and Jyothika. The order comes days after Ruthra Vanniyar Seva filed a petition stating people belonging to the community were shown in a poor light in the film.

The court has forwarded the complaint to the inspector of police, Velachery, to file the FIR. The next hearing of the case is on May 20.

After the film’s release, the legal wing of the PMK sent notices to director TJ Gnanavel, actor Suriya and his wife Jyotika, and the OTT platform saying that the image of Vanniyars was being tarnished. Both Suriya and Gnanavel issued clarifications. The director even apologised to the community and said they should not target actor Suriya.