Schools throw Covid cautions to wind

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the confusion over wearing masks, most students and staff of schools TNIE visited in Chennai on Thursday were seen without masks. Moreover, other Covid- 19 protocols such as temperature checks were also not carried out. In their exam stress, students threw caution to the wind, discussing and revising lessons in groups, and teachers and other school staff made no effort to implement social distancing.

TNIE visited seven schools in the city and found that most students didn’t wear masks. In many schools, there were neither sanitiser nor temperature checks for students entering the exam hall. Officials from the school education department said no Covid-19 positive student appeared for the exam, but there is no data on how many had symptoms.

Notably, the State government had brought back the mask mandate after an uptick in Covid-19 cases. Days before the exam, however, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that students didn’t need to wear masks while attending the exam.

On Wednesday evening, an SOP, said to be from the health department, was doing the rounds in media. It said that “A fresh 3 ply mask should be provided (to the students) at the entry (to the exam hall) sic.” It also told officials to ensure that the masks are worn properly. When TNIE contacted the health department, officials said they didn’t issue such an SOP. They, however, didn’t clarify whether masks are mandatory during the exam. “We didn’t receive any official circular.

On Wednesday night we saw the news on TV about the SOP for exams. But, we didn’t have enough time to buy masks, sanitiser, and implement the SOP,” said the principal of a government school in Velachery. “We didn’t force students to wear masks as the minister said it’s not mandatory,” said a teacher of a government school in Madipakkam. Parents were also split over the issue. Some felt masks should be mandatory while others didn’t.

(With inputs from Subashini Vijayakumar)