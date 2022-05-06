STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stress, confusion mark first offline Board exam in 2 years

... but students say language paper was easy, relieved to break the tag of ‘pandemic batch’

Published: 06th May 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Students waiting outside the examination halls of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ashok Nagar in Chennai on Thursday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Students waiting outside the examination halls of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ashok Nagar in Chennai on Thursday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stress was writ large on G Aakash’s face as he was waiting outside an exam centre in Velachery. The Class 12 student was biting his nails and restlessly flipping through the pages of his book.

But, almost all students waiting outside the centre were in a similar state of mind as they are facing an offline board exam for the first time. They couldn’t physically appear for their Class 10 exam owing to the pandemic. “Board exams are scary and I am writing one for the first time. I am so nervous that I cannot express it in words,” said Aakash.

Students at Presidency Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Egmore said they attended physical classes for only three months, so they were not confident about attempting the paper. “Though some portions of the syllabus were reduced, the revision tests were not done properly. Moreover, I am worried if I would be able to finish my paper in time,” said C Lekha Sri, a student.

After the exams, however, the students were in better spirits as many said the language paper was easy. “It was language paper (Tamil) and the questions were really easy. I managed to write all the answers,” said Shalini K.

“After writing today’s paper, I am confident that I will be able to perform well in other exams as well,” said S Saravanan. Some students were also happy to break the ‘pandemic batch’ tag, often used to mock students who had not appeared for physical classes and exams. A total of 8,37,311 students appeared for the exam in 3,119 centres across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

At least 63 inmates, including seven women, from central prisons, special prisons for women, and borstal school in Pudukkottai appeared for the board exam across the state. The State examination department had set up exam centres across the eight central prisons in the State.

Chief Educational Officer of Chennai S Mars said: “The first day of examination was smooth. No case of malpractice was reported.”

63 inmates attempt Class 12 exam in TN
About 63 inmates, including seven women, from central prisons, special prisons for women, and borstal school in Pudukkottai appeared for the board exam across the state. The State examination department had set up exam centres across the eight central prisons in the State. Chennai CEO said the first day of the exams went smoothly

(With inputs from Subashini Vijayakumar)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
board exam class 12
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp