Three idols recovered from Mamallapuram art gallery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing CID recovered three antique idols worth Rs 2.5 crore from an art gallery in Mamallapuram on Wednesday. No arrests have been made so far. According to a press release, the Idol Wing received information that three metal idols were illegally stored at an art gallery called ‘The Boutique’. A special team was sent to investigate.

During a search, the team found three antique metal idols and seized it. The three idols are standing Parvathi idol weighing 26.4 kg, sitting posture Parvathi idol weighing 8.4 kg and dancing Shiva idol weighing 7.5 kg. When questioned, the gallery employees did not give convincing answers nor could they produce any official documents for the idols.

A senior Idol Wing officer told TNIE that the art gallery personnel have been given three days time to produce appropriate documents, failing to do so they will be arrested.