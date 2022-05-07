9.55 lakh get easy beginning to Class 10 exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State board Class 10 exam, which is being held offline after a two-year hiatus, got under way on Friday with over 9.55 lakh students writing the exam in 3,936 centres across the State and Puducherry. This time, it was the Language paper that started off the proceedings.

Though anxiety was palpable on the faces of many students before entering the exam hall, as they were going to write their first board exam following the troubles the pandemic had meted out, majority had bright smiles while coming out.

“The Tamil question paper was easy. I was scared as I had not revised my lessons well due to paucity of time, but I was relieved when I saw the question paper,” said K Srikanth, a student. Many students even lauded the efforts of their teachers who fought against time to complete the syllabus even as schools closed down frequently due to spike in Covid-19 cases.

“I couldn’t attend online classes as my parents couldn’t afford a smartphone. Hence, I was very scared when I had to come back to school. However, our teachers went out of their way, and taught all the portions that I had missed. Because of it, all the students in our class wrote the examination well,” said Yasmin, a Class 10 student.

Meanwhile, Chennai Chief educational Officer S Mars said the first exam was conducted properly, and there were no reports of any untoward incident. The school education department officials said elaborate arrangements were made to avoid question paper leaks as such incidents were reported during the revision tests held in some districts.