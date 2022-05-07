STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Covid cluster in Chengalpattu's private medical college hostel

The State reported yet another Covid-19 cluster at a private medical college hostel in Chengalpattu district.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported yet another Covid-19 cluster at a private medical college hostel in Chengalpattu district. According to officials, 28 positive cases were reported at the Shri Sathya Sai Medical College hostel from May 2 to 5.

Dr Sundararajan, medical superintendent of the college, told TNIE that the spread has been contained. The college has also been carrying out saturation tests, and around 600 samples were tested on Friday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath inspected the campus on Friday.

Dr Sundararajan said the cluster started on May 2 with seven students at the hostel testing positive, followed by 19 turning positive on 4 May, and two on May 5. The students are stable, and have only mild symptoms, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cluster COVID 19 Chengalpattu
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp