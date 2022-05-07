Covid cluster in Chengalpattu's private medical college hostel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported yet another Covid-19 cluster at a private medical college hostel in Chengalpattu district. According to officials, 28 positive cases were reported at the Shri Sathya Sai Medical College hostel from May 2 to 5.

Dr Sundararajan, medical superintendent of the college, told TNIE that the spread has been contained. The college has also been carrying out saturation tests, and around 600 samples were tested on Friday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath inspected the campus on Friday.

Dr Sundararajan said the cluster started on May 2 with seven students at the hostel testing positive, followed by 19 turning positive on 4 May, and two on May 5. The students are stable, and have only mild symptoms, he added.