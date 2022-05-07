First meeting of city habitat panel held in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first meeting of the Chennai City Habitat Development Committee, headed by corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh, was held at the Ripon Buildings on Thursday evening. The committee with members from various government departments was formed to ensure better coordination in solving the issues prevalent at various resettlement sites across the city and also in formulation of policies. The committee will also work towards creating a stable livelihood for people in resettlement areas and take welfare programmes to them.

In the first meeting, the divisions of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) was restructured as per Chennai corporation limits. It was also decided to renovate resettlement sites that are older than 15 years. In the first phase, renovation of 26,483 houses at a cost of `68.72 crore has started. Soon, work to renovate another 40,000 houses will begin. Under the ‘Nam Kudiyiruppu, Nam Poruppu’ scheme, resident welfare associations have been encouraged to maintain their houses and the initial amount for the scheme will be provided by the government.

According to the government order released by the Housing and Urban Development Department on March 2, the corporation commissioner will act as the committee’s chairman, the police commissioner as deputy chairman and the managing director of TNUHDB will be the coordinator. The committee will meet once in two months. It will also have elected representatives and officials of various departments including health, transport, child welfare, education and electricity as its members. The mayor and deputy mayor will be special invitees. This apart, committees will also be formed at the site-level in 15 resettlement areas with more than 1,000 houses. These panels will be headed by assistant corporation engineers.

During the meeting, activists urged that legal safeguards be strengthened against arbitrary eviction of people from slums. They also wanted safety of women and children to be ensured and a transparency board to be created in order to inform the people in slums about TNUHDB projects.