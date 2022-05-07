Traffic diversion due to CMRL work on Poonamallee Trunk Road in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to facilitate CMRL works (Phase 2) Corridor-04 on Poonamallee Trunk Road from Poonamallee Bus Terminal to Karayanchavadi Junction, traffic diversions have been proposed. The arrangements made will be in force for three days from May 5-9 on trial basis, which may be further extended by five months.

Outgoing Direction:

No Entry for Heavy vehicles, including Buses, on Poonamallee Trunk Road from Karayanchavadi to Poonamallee Bus Terminus. No restrictions are applicable for ambulances, light motor Vehicles and two-wheelers.

Heavy vehicles from Porur, towards Poonamallee

(i). All MTC and other buses, passing through Kumanachavadi will make a right turn at Karayanchavadi Junction - Avadi Road - Senneerkuppam, and make another left turn and reach Poonamallee Bypass - Ambedkar Statue, Poonamallee Bridge and reach the Poonamallee Bus Terminus.

(ii). All Commercial and Heavy vehicles will make a right turn at Kumananchavadi Junction, reach Saveetha Dental Hospital point, make a left turn to take Poonamallee Bypass and reach Poonamallee Bridge to take the Chennai - Bangalore Road.

Heavy vehicles from Koyambedu and Maduravoyal side

(i). All heavy vehicles and commercial vehicles, TNSTC Buses and long distance buses, have to take Poonamallee Bypass Road prior to Saveetha Dental Hospital point and reach Chennai - Bangalore Road.

(ii). MTC Buses have to go through Kumananchavadi and make a right turn at Karayanchavadi Junction - Avadi Road - Senneerkuppam - Left turn - Poonamallee Bypass - Ambedkar Statue, Poonamallee Bridge - Left turn - Service Road and Reach Poonamallee Bus Terminus.

Heavy vehicles from Mangadu to Poonamallee

(i). MTC Buses, on the outgoing direction, have to be diverted at Karayanchavadi, through Avadi Road, Senneerkuppam and Poonamallee Bypass Road. MTC and other Route Buses have to reach Poonamallee Bus Stand through Ambedkar Statue near Poonamallee Bridge and Service Road.

(ii). All Heavy vehicles and Commercial vehicles have to take right turn at Kumananchavadi/Mangadu Road junction, reach Saveetha Dental Hospital, left turn and take Poonamallee Bypass and reach Poonamallee Bridge, take Chennai - Bangalore Road

Incoming Direction:

(ii). All incoming Heavy vehicles and Commercial vehicles, except MTC, TNSTC and other Route Buses, from Nazarathpet/ORR side have to be diverted near BSNL office, through Poonamallee

Bypass Road to reach their destinations.

(iii). All incoming MTC, TNSTC and other Route Buses from Nazarathpet/ORR side will be allowed through Poonamallee Bridge to reach Poonamallee Bus Stand.

All Buses going out of Poonamallee Bus Stand

All MTC and other Buses starting from Poonamallee Bus Stand have to take Parivakkam Road and reach Poonamallee Bypass Road.

(i) Buses towards Nazarathpet, Tiruvallur and ORR have to take a left turn at Parivakkam Road and Poonamallee Bypass junction to reach their destinations.

(ii) Buses towards Porur, Mangadu have to take right turns at Parivakkam Road and Poonamallee Bypass junction, reach Saveetha Dental Hospital point, take right turn, reach Kumanchavadi junction and reach their destinations.

(iii) Buses towards Maduravoyal, Koyambedu have to take a right turn at Parivakkam Road and Poonamallee Bypass junction, reach Saveetha Dental Hospital point and reach their destinations.

(iv) Buses towards Avadi have to take a right turn at Parivakkam Road and Poonamallee Bypass junction, reach Sennerkuppam junction, take a left turn and reach their destinations.

All Heavy and Commercial vehicles, including MTC Buses, coming from Paruthiper, on Avadi Road, on reaching Poonamallee Bypass, have to take right turn or left turn on Poonamallee Bypass.

They are not allowed towards Karayanchavadi, on Avadi Road, from Senneerkuppam point.

Public are advised to post their views and suggestion to

1. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Avadi Traffic at dcpavadi.traffic@gmail.com

2. Contractor at sundramoorthyb@kecrpg.com

3. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Avadi Traffic division may be contacted by mobile No: 8056217958

4. Inspector of Police, T12 Poonamallee Traffic may be contacted by mobile No:9600009159

5. Avadi Commissionerate Police Control Room No:7305715666

6. Also they may post their suggestions to Avadi Police Commissionerate through Twitter http://twitter.com/avadipolice.