Two-day marketing conclave begins at DG Vaishnav college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The department of marketing management, Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College, on Friday kick started ‘Plenum’, a two-day conclave focussing on marketing and entrepreneurship.

More than 600 students participated in the workshops and cultural events. The dialogue was centred around topics such as communications, essentials of digital marketing and digital designing. S Narayanan, co-founder, Unschool; Hariharan, head of marketing, Zoho; S Sangeetha, director, SODME digital marketing; Rishi Jain, co-founder, Digital Scholar; and Shyam Prasad, co-founder, Veg Route, were part of the event. “Today, marketing is synonymous with digital marketing. This field also offers a lot of scope for diversification. Many are still not aware that digital marketing is applicable everywhere, from a small store to a multinational company,” said Rishi Jain.

Various cultural events were also held on the day. “It is so refreshing to be part of something like this after the Covid hiatus. We decided to include cultural events as they are also centred around marketing, and make learning fun,” said Naveen Balasubramaniam, head of culturals.

Another event planned is the ‘Start-up Junction’ where entrepreneurs will give participants an insight on how start-ups are done, their business model, revenue model, customer target segmentation, and other important aspects. This mainly gives an insight on how to start and develop start-ups.