STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

All things sweet, sour and summery

You’re a Chennaiite on the go, fighting against the dreadful heat and sweat that the city summer brings.

Published: 08th May 2022 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  You’re a Chennaiite on the go, fighting against the dreadful heat and sweat that the city summer brings. As you run out of steam on the sunbeaten road, relief awaits you in the form of pushcarts laden with an assortment of fresh, seasonal treats.

Juicy melons, cooling tender coconut, sweet palm-based treats, ice apples, koozhu, sugarcane juice — there is a long, refreshing list on offer. Now’s your chance, before the season ends and pushcart owners return to their primary jobs, taking with them these affordable, freshly cultivated delights.

And who knows what you come across on your next visit to the neighbouring thallu vandi? You may even find a newly-crowned crowd favourite like coconut flower or thennankuruthu.  TNIE photojournalists P Jawahar, Sriram R, Neha Thomas, and Gnanadarshan John explore the city for the summer specials that bring together all Chennai folk, young and old.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp