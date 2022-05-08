All things sweet, sour and summery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: You’re a Chennaiite on the go, fighting against the dreadful heat and sweat that the city summer brings. As you run out of steam on the sunbeaten road, relief awaits you in the form of pushcarts laden with an assortment of fresh, seasonal treats.

Juicy melons, cooling tender coconut, sweet palm-based treats, ice apples, koozhu, sugarcane juice — there is a long, refreshing list on offer. Now’s your chance, before the season ends and pushcart owners return to their primary jobs, taking with them these affordable, freshly cultivated delights.

And who knows what you come across on your next visit to the neighbouring thallu vandi? You may even find a newly-crowned crowd favourite like coconut flower or thennankuruthu. TNIE photojournalists P Jawahar, Sriram R, Neha Thomas, and Gnanadarshan John explore the city for the summer specials that bring together all Chennai folk, young and old.