STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai braces for extreme heatwave 

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday said the Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea has concentrated into a depression.

Published: 08th May 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Summer, heatwave, water

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiites have so far escaped the simmering heat as temperature has been hovering around normal levels, but the condition is set to change depending on the path of the cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Going by the weather models, the city will record 40 degree Celsius and above in the next few days.  

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday said the Well Marked Low Pressure Area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea has concentrated into a depression. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday and move towards north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts by Monday evening. 

P Senthamarai Kannan, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre at Regional Meteorological Centre, told TNIE, “The storm will not benefit TN, instead the temperature will shoot up 2-3 degrees above normal. The weather system will induce north-westerly winds blocking the sea breeze. Since it’s a fast moving storm, a spike in temperature will recorded for three days maximum.” 

Weather blogger K Srikanth said north Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, will bear the brunt. “Chennai will definitely breach 40 degrees Celsius mark either on Monday or Tuesday. In fact, some models are predicting temperature of 42 degrees for the city. Overall, May and first half of June would be hotter than April with dry westerlies in dominance.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai summer heatwave 
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp