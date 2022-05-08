Driver kills, buries elderly couple in their farmhouse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An elderly couple who returned from the USA after 10 months was allegedly murdered by their driver and buried in a farmhouse that belongs to them. The driver was arrested in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased, Srikkanth (60) and Anuradha (55), were residents of Mylapore.

After visiting their daughter in the USA for 10 months, the couple landed in Chennai on Saturday around 3.30 am, police said. At 12 pm, when their daughter Sunantha couldn’t reach them on phone, she sent a friend to their home. The friend found the house empty after breaking in. As their phones too were switched off, Sunantha asked her friend to file a complaint at the Mylapore police station.

Police said Krishna, their driver, who had worked for them for 10 years, kidnapped the couple on their arrival and took them to their farmhouse in Nemilichery instead of their home. Krishna murdered and buried the couple in the garden. Police nabbed Krishna in AP. He allegedly admitted to stealing over `4 lakh and 50 sovereigns of gold from the couple. Their bodies were sent for postmortem. Krishna is being interrogated.