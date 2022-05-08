STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Driver kills, buries elderly couple in their farmhouse

An elderly couple who returned from the USA after 10 months was allegedly murdered by their driver and buried in a farmhouse that belongs to them.

Published: 08th May 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An elderly couple who returned from the USA after 10 months was allegedly murdered by their driver and buried in a farmhouse that belongs to them. The driver was arrested in Andhra Pradesh. 
The deceased, Srikkanth (60) and Anuradha (55), were residents of Mylapore.

After visiting their daughter in the USA for 10 months, the couple landed in Chennai on Saturday around 3.30 am, police said. At 12 pm, when their daughter Sunantha couldn’t reach them on phone, she sent a friend to their home. The friend found the house empty after breaking in. As their phones too were switched off, Sunantha asked her friend to file a complaint at the Mylapore police station.

Police said Krishna, their driver, who had worked for them for 10 years, kidnapped the couple on their arrival and took them to their farmhouse in Nemilichery instead of their home. Krishna murdered and buried the couple in the garden. Police nabbed Krishna in AP. He allegedly admitted to stealing over `4 lakh and 50 sovereigns of gold from the couple. Their bodies were sent for postmortem. Krishna is being interrogated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp