Gang cheats job aspirants of Rs 5.3 crore

CHENNAI: An advocate was among the four arrested for allegedly forging the official seal of the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and the advocate general to swindle 90 job aspirants out of Rs 5.34 crore. CB-CID sleuths said the suspects collected Rs 6 lakh from each victim for a job as a magisterial cleric. They even held interviews on high court premises.

The suspects have been identified as N Nagendra Kumar, 37, from Tiruppur; A Surulivel, 46, from Theni; V Mani, 53, from Theni; and A Kumar, 45, from Erode. Nagendra, an advocate, led the three others, who are agents. Forged documents and seals of the Madras High Court, State government, and the deputy director of the office of the advocate general, and mark sheets and transfer certificates of the victims were seized. All four accused were remanded

Modus operandi

Last year, the CB-CID registered a case based on a complaint from the deputy director. A probe showed that the suspects forged the signature of the then Registrar General C Kumarappan and the seals of the chief justice and the advocate general in the appointment letters given to the victims.

“During the lockdown, the agents snared about 10 people and Nagendra held interviews for them at the City Civil Court on the high court premises. The gang even gave a few victims Rs 21,000 as salary for a few months when courts were closed due to the pandemic. This encouraged many of them to spread the word, bringing 80 more victims to the gang,” said CB-CID DSP Purushothaman. After collecting the money, the gang disappeared.